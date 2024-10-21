Israel informs US of terms for ceasefire on Lebanese border

Israeli authorities have shared the conditions under which they would agree to cease hostilities near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Last week, Israel provided the US with a document detailing its terms for a diplomatic solution to end the conflict with Lebanon and allow residents on both sides of the border to return home, News.Az reports, citing Axios. One of Israel's key conditions is that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) be allowed to take measures against the rearmament of Hezbollah and prevent the restoration of its military infrastructure. Additionally, Israel demands that its air force maintain freedom of operation in Lebanese airspace.Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, handed the document to US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein. Hochstein is expected to negotiate these conditions during his visit to Beirut on October 21, where he will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.A US official told Axios that neither Lebanese officials nor the international community are likely to accept Israel's demands.The situation follows Israel's launch of Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah on September 23, which involved large-scale airstrikes on Hezbollah's military positions. On September 27, Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut, which the group confirmed while vowing to continue resisting Israel.

