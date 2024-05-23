Israel intends to resume Gaza truce talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is intending to resume negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal.

To that end, the Israeli government instructed its negotiating team to resume negotiations, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the War Cabinet ordered the negotiating team “to continue negotiations for the return of the hostages.”Army Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, one of the negotiators, presented an updated plan during a War Cabinet meeting after Netanyahu rejected a previous proposal on Saturday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.A source told KAN that the negotiating team did not get everything it asked for “but at least progress can be made.”The new proposal included a compromise on a point of contention with Hamas, but came with a stiffening of the Israeli position on other matters that the two sides did not agree on, KAN said, without offering further details.

News.Az