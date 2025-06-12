Israel is poised to launch operation on Iran: Media

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. officials have been told Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, News.Az reports citing CBS News.

The U.S. anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq. This is part of the reason the U.S. advised some Americans to leave the region earlier Wednesday.

The State Department ordered non-emergency government officials to exit Iraq due to "heightened regional tensions," and the Pentagon has authorized military family members to voluntarily leave the Middle East, a defense official told CBS News.

President Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to meet with Iran for a sixth round of talks on the country's nuclear program in the coming days, two U.S. officials said.

Mr. Trump spoke about Iran at an appearance at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, telling reporters Americans were advised to leave the region "because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens." Mr. Trump also reiterated the U.S. did not want Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, saying: "We're not going to allow that."

When asked at the White House why dependents of military personnel were allowed to leave the region, Mr. Trump said, "You'll have to see."

Meanwhile, Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters Wednesday that if nuclear talks fail and "a conflict is imposed on us," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "will target all U.S. bases in the host countries."

The U.K. Maritime Trade Organization on Wednesday advised ships to exercise caution in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman — three key waterways for the global oil trade — due to "increased tensions within the region which could lead to an escalation of military activity."

Israeli officials and White House spokespeople declined to comment.

The Trump administration has sought a deal with Iran to limit the country's nuclear program, as international watchdogs say the country has continued to enrich uranium to near-weapons level. The talks are delicate, and it's unclear how close the two sides are to a deal: Mr. Trump has said he will not accept any uranium enrichment by Iran, but Iranian leaders have indicated they won't accept those terms, the president said earlier this week.

News.Az