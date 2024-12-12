Israel justifies troop deployment in Syria buffer zone, cites violations of 1974 agreement

Israeli tanks take position on the border with Syria on the day Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the seizure of a buffer zone. Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP

Israel's Foreign Ministry has defended the deployment of troops into the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, stating that the action was necessary due to violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel cited “the entry of armed militants into the buffer zone in breach of the agreement, and even attacks on [United Nations Disengagement Observer Force] positions in the area, [therefore] Israeli action was required,” News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.“This was necessary for defensive reasons due to threats posed by jihadist groups operating near the border, in order to prevent a scenario similar to October 7 in this area,” said the Foreign Ministry, adding that the operation is “limited and temporary.”Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar made this argument with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot earlier this week, says the ministry.“Israel will continue to act to defend itself and ensure the security of its citizens as needed,” it said.

News.Az