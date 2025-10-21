Israel launches airstrikes on S. Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

Israeli drones flew intensively and at low altitudes over the villages of Al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon, and over Beirut and its southern suburbs, said the report.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it targeted Hezbollah's "terrorist infrastructure" in southern Lebanon and accused the group of reorganizing in the south of the country.

"The presence of the terror infrastructure sites and the activity of the Hezbollah terrorist organization constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, ending months of cross-border clashes that erupted after the start of the Gaza war.

However, despite the truce, the Israeli army has occasionally launched strikes inside Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah "threats," while maintaining troops at five positions along the Lebanese border after the deadline for a full withdrawal expired on Feb. 18.

