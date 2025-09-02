Israel launches ground operation in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that they have begun a ground operation in Gaza City, marking a new phase in the ongoing conflict.

IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, addressed reservists called up in recent weeks, stating, “We have already begun the ground operation in Gaza [City]. We are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation,” News.Az reports, citing ABC News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a video message expressing support for the troops:

"Now we are facing the decisive stage. I believe in you, I trust you, and the entire nation embraces you."

Israeli officials had approved plans for a ground invasion last month, and this move follows weeks of aerial and artillery strikes in the area.

News.Az