Israel offers support to Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah
Photo: DW
Israel has stated that it is ready to assist Lebanon in efforts to disarm the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Monday.
Earlier this month, the Lebanese cabinet approved the objectives of a U.S.-backed plan aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Israel’s announcement signals potential cooperation with Lebanon in implementing the initiative, amid ongoing regional tensions.