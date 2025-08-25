Yandex metrika counter

Israel offers support to Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah

Israel offers support to Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah
Israel has stated that it is ready to assist Lebanon in efforts to disarm the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese cabinet approved the objectives of a U.S.-backed plan aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israel’s announcement signals potential cooperation with Lebanon in implementing the initiative, amid ongoing regional tensions.

 


