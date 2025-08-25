Israel offers support to Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah

Israel has stated that it is ready to assist Lebanon in efforts to disarm the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese cabinet approved the objectives of a U.S.-backed plan aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israel’s announcement signals potential cooperation with Lebanon in implementing the initiative, amid ongoing regional tensions.

News.Az