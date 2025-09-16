Israel–Palestine Conflict: Latest developments over the past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy Israeli airstrikes were carried out in Gaza City overnight, with multiple residential areas hit and significant damage reported, News.Az reports.

Local health authorities in Gaza said at least 16 people were killed and hundreds injured. Thousands of residents left their homes in search of safer areas, while strikes were also reported near Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military stated that the operation is aimed at dismantling Hamas strongholds in Gaza City. Eastern districts have already suffered extensive destruction, and forces are continuing to advance toward central and western neighborhoods. Observers describe the current phase as one of the most intense in recent weeks.

Diplomatic activity also increased. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, stressing continued cooperation between the two countries and support for ongoing mediation through Qatar to secure hostage releases. An Arab-Islamic summit held in Doha condemned the latest military actions and called for renewed international efforts to reduce tensions.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain critical. Aid agencies and local authorities report food shortages, rising displacement, and concerns about limited access to medical facilities. Evacuation orders have led to further population movements, but many residents remain in affected areas, citing a lack of secure shelter.

Israel has reiterated that it will continue to pursue Hamas leadership and infrastructure, while international mediators warn that further escalation could complicate ongoing negotiations and regional stability.

News.Az