Israel–Palestine conflict over 24 hours: Ceasefire reached in Gaza

A major breakthrough was reached late last night as Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, marking the beginning of a U.S.-brokered peace framework that aims to end more than a year of devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip, News.az reports.

The truce was announced shortly before midnight following intensive mediation led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. Within minutes of the deadline, Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire ceased, while Hamas halted its rocket attacks. In Gaza City and other areas, residents poured into the streets to celebrate the sudden calm, waving flags, chanting, and expressing cautious hope that the worst may finally be over.

The ceasefire represents the first comprehensive halt to hostilities since the war began in October 2023. Previous temporary pauses collapsed quickly, but mediators believe this deal has a greater chance of success because it is structured in clearly defined phases, with strong international guarantees and verification mechanisms. The framework is designed not only to stop the fighting but also to lay the groundwork for a long-term political settlement that addresses the root causes of the conflict.

The agreement envisions a three-phase process. In the first stage, the guns fall silent and humanitarian operations expand. All remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza will be released in exchange for approximately 1,700 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Lists are being finalized, and the first exchanges are expected to begin within 72 hours of formal approval. At the same time, Israel has committed to pulling its troops back to designated positions inside Gaza, easing military pressure and creating space for aid convoys to enter more freely. International agencies are preparing to deliver food, medical supplies, and fuel to civilians who have endured catastrophic shortages for months.

In the second and third phases, the peace plan will tackle the more difficult political and security issues that have long obstructed a lasting resolution. These include arrangements for the future governance of Gaza, security guarantees for Israel, and discussions on disarmament or restriction of Hamas’s military capabilities. Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States will serve as guarantors and monitors throughout the process to reduce the risk of either side violating the terms.

The ceasefire announcement drew immediate global reaction. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement as a historic step toward ending one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. The European Union, the United Nations, and the Arab League issued statements urging both sides to respect the truce and swiftly implement the agreed measures. In Cairo and Doha, officials involved in the mediation expressed relief after weeks of intense negotiations that finally produced a breakthrough.

Despite the celebrations, observers warn that the ceasefire remains fragile. Both Israeli and Palestinian hardliners have criticized elements of the deal. In Israel, some ministers object to the scale of the prisoner releases, while factions within Hamas are skeptical of Israel’s commitment to withdrawing troops and allowing aid to flow without obstruction. Past truces have collapsed amid mutual distrust, and the risk of spoilers remains high.

Humanitarian organizations stressed that stabilizing the situation on the ground must now be the top priority. After a year of relentless warfare, Gaza lies in ruins. More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, tens of thousands injured, and vast neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Health infrastructure is shattered, clean water is scarce, and electricity supplies are almost non-existent. Aid groups say that even with a ceasefire, the scale of the crisis will require massive and sustained international support.

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to ratify the peace framework today. Once approved, implementation of the first phase will begin immediately. Hostage and prisoner exchanges will follow a tightly monitored timeline, troop pullbacks will start shortly afterward, and humanitarian corridors will be opened under international supervision. Negotiations on the subsequent phases are scheduled to continue in Cairo in the coming weeks, with the aim of transforming the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement.

While the ceasefire reached last night is still fragile, it represents the most significant diplomatic opening since the conflict erupted. Whether it holds will depend on the willingness of both sides to honor their commitments and on the determination of international actors to enforce the deal. For millions of civilians caught in the crossfire, the silence of the guns offers a rare moment of relief — and a faint but real glimmer of hope.

