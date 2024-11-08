Israel preparing to open another crossing on Gaza Strip border — army
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid to the southern part of the Palestinian enclave, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"In accordance with directive from the political echelon and as part of the effort to increase the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the IDF via COGAT and the Southern Command, is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing," the statement reads.
"The introduction of humanitarian aid through the Kissufim crossing was made possible following engineering work carried out in the area over recent weeks," the army noted.
