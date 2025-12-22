Israel probes killing of Palestinian teen in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military said it is reviewing the killing of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank after CCTV footage appeared to contradict initial claims that he was throwing an object at soldiers.

The teenager, Rayyan Mohammad Abu Mualla, was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the town of Qabatiya on Saturday, according to Palestinian officials. The Israeli army initially said soldiers opened fire after a “terrorist hurled a block” at them, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, CCTV footage verified by Reuters appears to show the boy walking down a street moments before he was shot, without clearly throwing or holding any object. The military said the incident is under examination.

The footage shows soldiers positioned at a street corner before the shooting. Abu Mualla’s mother said his body was taken away by Israeli forces and called for her son to be buried “with dignity.”

Palestinian health officials say 53 minors have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Israel intensified raids in the area earlier this year. Israel says the operations are aimed at countering militant activity and preventing attacks.

News.Az