Israel raises air-defense alert after killing top Hezbollah commander

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have raised the alert level of their forces along the Lebanon border, citing concerns that Hezbollah could take advantage of winter weather and reduced visibility.

The IDF conducted an unexpected drill near the Lebanese border in the North on Monday, a day after the IDF assassinated Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s second in command, was killed in a strike on Beirut. Before his death, he was responsible for heading Hezbollah’s military apparatus.

Alongside the military drill, the IDF has heightened the alert level of its forces on the Lebanese border over concerns that Hezbollah could exploit winter weather and reduced visibility caused by fog and heavy rain to carry out an attack.

“The General Staff exercise ‘Shield and Might’ began today, Monday, in the early morning hours and will continue over the next two days. Its purpose is to examine and improve the IDF’s readiness for a variety of scenarios,” the IDF spokesperson’s office said.

