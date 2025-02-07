Israel receives list of hostages to be released on Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has received and accepted the list of hostages to be released by Palestine’s radical movement Hamas on February 8 as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman has told TASS., News.az reports.

"The list has been received and accepted by Israel," he said in response to a corresponding question.

The office of the Israeli prime minister confirmed that Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and the Israel Defense Forces have "received a list of hostages, who are to be released tomorrow [on February 8] in accordance with the deal."

The families of the hostages were informed, the premier’s office said, adding that it would continue "to provide updates as needed."

Spokesman for the Israeli prime minister Omer Dostri wrote on the X social network that "following a delay in handing over the list of names of those kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization, Netanyahu views any violation of the agreement as serious.".

