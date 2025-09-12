Yandex metrika counter

Israel renews strikes on southern Lebanon – VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel renews strikes on southern Lebanon – VIDEO
Photo: AFP

An Israeli drone struck a car in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Jabal early Friday morning, News.Az reports, citing Lebanese media.

Details on casualties, if any, remain unclear.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces reportedly demolished a home at dawn in the southern town of Mays al-Jabal. Footage published by local media shows the home after the troops had apparently withdrawn.

The Israel Defense Forces have not issued any statements regarding either incident.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      