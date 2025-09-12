Israel renews strikes on southern Lebanon – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli drone struck a car in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Jabal early Friday morning, News.Az reports, citing Lebanese media.

Details on casualties, if any, remain unclear.

بالفيديو: دمار في المنزل الذي فجره الجيش الاسرائيلي فجراً في ميس الجبل pic.twitter.com/q3cOXYwqa6 — Lebanon Debate (@lebanondebate) September 12, 2025

In a separate incident, Israeli forces reportedly demolished a home at dawn in the southern town of Mays al-Jabal. Footage published by local media shows the home after the troops had apparently withdrawn.

The Israel Defense Forces have not issued any statements regarding either incident.

News.Az