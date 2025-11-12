Israel reopens Zikim crossing to allow humanitarian aid into northern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza to permit humanitarian aid trucks into the enclave, the Israeli military’s COGAT unit said Wednesday.

The move comes after calls from United Nations aid agencies to facilitate more assistance to northern Gaza, especially following last month’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted that the crossing had been closed since September 12, preventing aid groups from importing supplies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While some aid has entered northern Gaza via the south, UN monitors warned that northern Gaza City and surrounding areas continued to face severe food shortages.

COGAT said the reopening was carried out “in accordance with a directive of the political echelon” and added that aid will be distributed by the UN and international organizations after thorough security inspections by Israel’s Land Crossings Authority under the Ministry of Defense.

No official comment has been provided by the Israeli military on why the crossing had been closed for nearly two months.

News.Az