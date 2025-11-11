UNICEF: Israel blocking one million syringes needed for Gaza children’s vaccinations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN children’s agency UNICEF says Israel is blocking essential medical supplies, including more than one million syringes and baby formula bottles, from entering Gaza — jeopardizing vaccination efforts for tens of thousands of children.





UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said the agency is struggling to secure customs clearance for 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered refrigerators needed to store vaccines, which have been held up since August. Israel classifies these as “dual-use” items, meaning they could have both civilian and military purposes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The vaccination campaign has started, but we have two rounds to go, and for that we need more supplies,” Pires said at a briefing in Geneva.

UNICEF began a mass vaccination drive on Sunday targeting over 40,000 children under three who missed routine immunizations against polio, measles, and pneumonia due to the war. On the first day, around 2,400 children received multiple vaccines.

Israel’s COGAT unit, which oversees aid into Gaza, has not commented on the latest claim but has previously denied restricting humanitarian items, accusing Hamas of diverting supplies — charges the group rejects.

UNICEF also said Israel has denied entry to 938,000 bottles of infant formula and spare parts for water trucks, warning that these restrictions threaten children already suffering from malnutrition.

Despite a ceasefire since October 10, aid groups say deliveries remain far below what’s needed for Gaza’s 2 million residents, most of whom are displaced and struggling to access food, clean water, and healthcare.

