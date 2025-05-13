Israel's Netanyahu vows full-force Gaza operation in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that in the coming days, the Israeli army will enter Gaza "with full force to complete the move and defeat Hamas," according to a statement issued by his office on Tuesday.

Speaking to wounded reserve soldiers, Netanyahu said, "With your spirit, we are going to a total victory. Eliminating Hamas and releasing all our hostages, it works together," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added, "Hamas may say, 'That's it, we want to release 10 more hostages.' Okay, bring them. We'll take them, and then we'll enter, but there will be no way we will stop the war. We can make a ceasefire for a certain period, but we're going to the end."

He noted that Israel has put together an administration that will allow Gaza residents to leave, "but the problem is that we need countries that absorb them, and that's what we're working on right now."

The statement added that the prime minister estimated "over 50 percent will leave" if given the option.

News.Az