Israel's response to Iran coming soon, will be precise and deadly: Defense Minister

Meeting with members of the right-wing Gvura Forum (Heroism Forum) of hostages’ families, Defense Minister of Israel, Yoav Gallant said that Israel “will soon respond” to Iran’s massive ballistic missile attack two weeks ago, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel.

“It will be a precise and deadly response,” he added.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

