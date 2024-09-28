Israel says Hezbollah leader Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in yesterday’s airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, News.Az reports.

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed the reports.Recent weeks have seen Israel unleash a barrage of strikes against Lebanon after it turned its attention to the conflict at its northern border.On Saturday, Israel targeted the capital Beirut with a series of attacks claiming to have struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah.IDF said it carried out a "precise strike" on Hezbollah's "central headquarters", which it claimed was "embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut".The first wave of attacks shook windows across the city and sent thick clouds of smoke billowing into the air.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out a "precise strike" on Hezbollah's "central headquarters", which it claimed was "embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut".The first wave of attacks shook windows across the city and sent thick clouds of smoke billowing into the air.While Israel stressed it had been a "precise" strike, preliminary figures from Lebanon's health ministry confirmed at least six other people were killed and 91 were wounded.

