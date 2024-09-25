Israel says Hezbollah missile targeting Mossad headquarters intercepted
The Israeli missile said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Hezbollah at the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it intercepted the Hezbollah missile using the David’s Sling defense system, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
An hour later, the military said it had struck the Hezbollah launcher used to fire the missile, in southern Lebanon’s Nafakhiyeh.
Hezbollah claimed that it had targeted the Mossad headquarters near Herzliya, a town near Tel Aviv, with a “Qader 1” ballistic missile.
"This headquarters is responsible for the assassination of leaders and the explosion of pagers and wireless devices," Hezbollah said, referring to attacks last week that killed scores in Lebanon including a top commander.