Israel: Khamenei’s successor will be target for elimination

"Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people—will be an unequivocal target for elimination, " Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides," he added, News.Az reports.

"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation "Lion's Roar". We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it and replace it," said Israel Katz

News.Az