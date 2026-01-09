Yandex metrika counter

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon

Photo: CNN

Israel’s military said on Friday it is striking Hezbollah targets in multiple areas across Lebanon, escalating cross-border tensions that have persisted for months.

The announcement came a day after the Lebanese army said it had assumed operational control over the country’s southern border region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, Israel dismissed the move as insufficient, arguing that Hezbollah fighters had not been fully disarmed.

 


