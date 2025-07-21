Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeida port

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its airstrikes at Yemen’s port of Hodeida destroyed military infrastructure of Houthi rebels.

The targets included “engineering equipment working to restore port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and vessels used for military activity and [attacks] against the State of Israel and ships in the maritime area near the port,” the military said, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Israel has targeted the Hodeida port several times in response to the Houthis’ missile and drone attacks. The IDF says it is used by the Houthis for terror activity, including importing weapons from Iran.

“The IDF identified continued activity and attempts by the Houthi terror regime’s forces to restore the terror infrastructure at the port; therefore, components used to advance this activity were targeted,” the military said.

News.Az