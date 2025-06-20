Israel strikes nuclear research site in Tehran overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes in Tehran overnight, targeting dozens of Iranian military facilities and a nuclear research site, the IDF said.

More than 60 fighter jets were involved in the strikes, dropping 120 munitions, according to the military, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The IDF says the targets included “several industrial missile production sites” in Tehran, which had served as “the industrial core of Iran’s Defense Ministry.”

“Among the targets were military industrial sites producing missile components and facilities for manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines,” the IDF said.

The strikes also hit the “headquarters of the SPND nuclear project,” the military says, a site that has been targeted already during the conflict.

“SPND serves as a hub for research and development of advanced technologies and weaponry for the Iranian regime’s military capabilities. It was established in 2011 by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the founder of Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” the military’s statement said.

Another site that was struck had been used to manufacture a “component essential to the regime’s nuclear weapons program,” the IDF added.

