Israel suggests Ukraine receive Russian-made weapons seized by IDF in Lebanon

During a meeting on Tuesday with Yevhen Korniychuk, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel of Israel proposed transferring Russian-made weapons seized by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel's Facebook post, News.az reports citing Interfax .

"During the meeting, Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister for her proposal to transfer to Ukraine Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. It was noted that this initiative represents an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive resolution of this matter," it said.The parties also discussed current common challenges for both countries, including military cooperation between Iran and Russia, which poses a threat to the national security of both Ukraine and Israel. The Ambassador emphasized that successful counteraction to this threat is a shared interest for both nations.Additionally, they discussed the intensification of bilateral contacts at the high and highest levels, as well as bilateral cooperation in the economic, consular, and humanitarian spheres.

News.Az