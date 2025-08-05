Israel to allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza via local merchants

Israel to allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza via local merchants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel announced on Tuesday that it will begin allowing the controlled entry of goods into Gaza through local merchants, a shift that comes amid mounting international pressure over worsening humanitarian conditions in the war-torn enclave.

The Israeli military agency COGAT, which oversees aid coordination for the Palestinian territories, said the government has approved a new mechanism to expand the scope of humanitarian assistance by involving the private sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organizations,” the agency said in a statement.

Under the new plan, approved items will include basic food products, baby food, fruits and vegetables, and hygiene supplies. The timeline for implementation remains unclear, especially given the widespread destruction and logistics challenges in Gaza.

Humanitarian groups warn that Gaza currently needs at least 600 aid trucks per day—a volume Israel used to permit before the war. Images of starving children and civilians have sparked global outrage, compounded by a recent Hamas-released video showing an emaciated hostage, which drew sharp rebukes from Western leaders.

In response to growing international criticism, Israel has introduced several new aid initiatives, including partial daily ceasefires, air drops, and protected aid corridors.

Hamas responded by saying it is willing to coordinate aid delivery to hostages it holds in Gaza—if Israel permanently opens humanitarian corridors and halts airstrikes during aid distribution. According to Israeli figures, 50 hostages remain in Gaza, but only 20 are believed to be alive. Humanitarian groups have been denied access to the hostages.

Earlier this year, Israel and the U.S. pushed the United Nations to work with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed organization led by a former CIA officer and staffed by armed American veterans. The U.N. declined, citing concerns over neutrality, militarization of aid, and forced displacement.

Reports of Palestinians killed near GHF distribution points have further fueled controversy. The U.N. estimates that more than 1,000 people have been killed by Israeli forces while attempting to access food since May—many near GHF sites.

GHF denies responsibility for any deadly incidents at its facilities, stating that the most violent clashes occurred near other aid convoys.

The current conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli officials. Since then, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, who do not distinguish between militants and civilians.

News.Az