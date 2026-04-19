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Lebanon War
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Israeli troops will remain stationed at Beaufort Castle following the recent capture of the strategic hilltop fortress in southern Lebanon.31 May 2026-13:59
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Rescue workers are continuing search operations in southern Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 19 people, including women and children, in villages in Tyre province despite an extended ceasefire.21 May 2026-17:35
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The ongoing regional conflict has deepened Lebanon’s long-running economic crisis, with businesses closing, job losses rising, and prices surging across the country as the effects of war ripple through already fragile markets.15 May 2026-13:04
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Israeli warplanes have intensified strikes across southern Lebanon, even as US-mediated diplomatic talks continue aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict in the region, according to reports.15 May 2026-12:35
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Hezbollah’s leader in Lebanon urged the government on Tuesday to pull out of direct talks with Israel, labeling them a concession and advocating for “indirect negotiations.”12 May 2026-21:04
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Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least five people, while Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel without causing casualties, according to officials.08 May 2026-17:15
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Iran has strongly condemned what it described as “terrorist attacks by the Israeli regime” on residential areas in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.08 May 2026-10:45
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised what he described as Lebanon’s “exemplary resistance” to Israeli attacks and reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the country.01 May 2026-09:40
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At least nine people, including two children, were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the health ministry said, as violence continues despite a ceasefire now in its second week.01 May 2026-08:44
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The Israeli military has officially declared the establishment of a "yellow line" buffer zone in southern Lebanon, a move that significantly alters the security landscape of the region.19 Apr 2026-14:52
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