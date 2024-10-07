Israel urges residents in northern Gaza to evacuate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an urgent warning for residents in parts of northern Gaza, including Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahia, to evacuate immediately.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli military operations are ongoing "with great force" in these areas, News.Az reports.Residents have been directed to relocate to a newly established humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi, a narrow coastal strip along the Mediterranean Sea. The IDF has confirmed that a humanitarian passage will be open for evacuation along the Salah al-Din road between 08:00 and 17:00 local time.Meanwhile, Hamas reports that its forces are engaged in "fierce close-range clashes" with Israeli troops west of the Jabalia camp, located approximately 32 kilometers from Al-Mawasi.

News.Az