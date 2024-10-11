Israel, US close to consensus on response to Iran

Israel and US close to consensus on Israeli response to Iran

The US and Israel are overall on the same page regarding strategic challenges in the Middle East following Wednesday’s phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, an Israeli source familiar with the matter tells The Times of Israel News.Az reports.The phone call, to discuss Israel’s retaliation plans against Iran, was the culmination of discussions between US and Israeli officials that have been ongoing since Tehran’s October 1 ballistic missile attack, the source says.Those conversations will continue in the days ahead, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is slated to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon next week, the source adds.Netanyahu earlier this week blocked a planned trip by Gallant to Washington at the last minute, demanding that he be able to speak to Biden first about what Israel is looking to do against Iran.A US official quoted by Axios says the allies “are moving in the right direction” following the call, although an Israeli official cited by the outlet says the US still thinks Israel’s plans are too aggressive.

