Israel warns it may target Iran’s next supreme leader

The continuing attacks haven't stopped Tehran from seeking a successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. | Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

The Israeli military warned it may target both the successor to Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and those involved in choosing the new leader, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The statement was posted in Farsi on X as the clerical assembly responsible for the selection reportedly reached a decision on Sunday.

Khamenei was killed in a bombing raid last week after the U.S. and Israel targeted his compound in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Khamenei’s death ended his almost 37-year rule as supreme leader


By Salman Rahimli

