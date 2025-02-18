Israel withdraws troops from the last nine southern Lebanon municipalities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli forces that carried out a ground operation in the border areas have begun to withdraw from nine municipalities in the eastern sector of South Lebanon, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the Janoubia news outlet, these are the last Lebanese municipalities that Israeli troops are expected to leave by the morning of February 18 in accordance with a ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army command said earlier that it planned to maintain control of strategic heights in the Jabal Blat, Labbouna, Al-Aziziyah, Al-Awaida and Al-Hamamis hills in the border area. According to the news outlet, the Israeli military seeks to make sure that the Lebanese army is capable of preventing Hezbollah forces from reaching the border.

The Lebanese army’s mechanized columns have entered the outskirts of Blida, Markaba, Meiss El Jabal, Houla and Odaisseh, from where Israeli troops are withdrawing. Later, they are expected to be deployed to Kfar Kila, Maroun El Ras, Mhabib, and Yaroun. The Lebanese army issued a warning to local residents, urging them to refrain from returning to their homes until a mine clearing operation is over.

The Lebanese cabinet approved a special program on February 17, which describes the liberation of Lebanese territory from occupation as a priority. Information Minister Paul Marcos said that the government was committed to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the policy of neutrality, so that Lebanon is not involved in regional conflicts. According to him, the government is determined to make sure that weapons are controlled by the army and law enforcement agencies.

