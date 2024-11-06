Israeli airstrike hits historic building in eastern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a historic building near the ancient Baalbek Castle in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Gov. of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodr, told Anadolu that the strike led to the destruction of the Manshieh historic building.“This building is located in an area classified as a heritage site and dates back to the Ottoman era,” he said.A Culture Ministry official, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Anadolu that “one of the Israeli airstrikes destroyed the Manshieh historic building, classified by the ministry, which dates back to the Ottoman era in the Levant (1516–1918) and is located adjacent to the historic Baalbek Castle.Khodr said the strike was the closest to Baalbek Castle, and an inspection will determine if any damage occurred within the castle.In recent weeks, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Baalbek, the “City of the Sun,” known for its archeological sites, many of which date to the Roman era.​​​​​​​Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.At least 3,050 people have been killed and nearly 13,700 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

News.Az