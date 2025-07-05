Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill one, wound five

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Saturday killed a Hezbollah member and wounded five others, according to official and security sources.

One of the strikes targeted the city of Bint Jbeil in the central sector of southern Lebanon, where an Israeli aircraft struck a vehicle at the Martyr Salah Ghandour roundabout, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The attack killed one person and injured two others, according to a statement from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health, and the Lebanese National News Agency.

In a separate drone strike on the town of Shebaa, a person was injured. Two more people were wounded in another Israeli strike in the town of Shaqra, one of whom was in critical condition, according to the same sources.

A Lebanese security source confirmed to Xinhua that the person killed in the strike on Bint Jbeil was Haitham Mustafa, a member of Hezbollah. The injured individual in Shebaa was identified as Mohammad Bassam Dallah, a member of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades affiliated with Hezbollah.

These developments come despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France between Hezbollah and Israel, in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, which ended more than a year of clashes sparked by the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army continues to occasionally carry out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are intended to eliminate "threats" from Hezbollah.

