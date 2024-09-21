Yandex metrika counter

Israeli army declares strikes on 180 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

Israeli army declares strikes on 180 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force has attacked about 180 facilities of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in a new wave of strikes in Lebanon, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Israel Defense Forces have completed a series of strikes on southern Lebanon. About 180 targets and thousands of launcher containers were eliminated," the army’s press service said in a statement.

