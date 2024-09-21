Israeli army declares strikes on 180 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
The Israeli Air Force has attacked about 180 facilities of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in a new wave of strikes in Lebanon, News.Az reports citing TASS."The Israel Defense Forces have completed a series of strikes on southern Lebanon. About 180 targets and thousands of launcher containers were eliminated," the army’s press service said in a statement.