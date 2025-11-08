Israeli army says killed two militants in S. Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its air force killed two militants in southern Lebanon on Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the two were members of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, a paramilitary group affiliated with Hezbollah.

They were targeted while traveling in a car in the village of Chebaa in southeastern Lebanon, the IDF said.

The Israeli army claimed that they were involved in smuggling weapons used by Hezbollah, and their activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024. Still, the Israeli army continues to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, saying its operations were against Hezbollah "threats," while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.

Earlier in the week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the recent spate of attacks, describing them as "heinous political crime." The Lebanese army also condemned the Israeli attacks as "a continuation of the enemy's destructive approach aimed at undermining Lebanon's stability, expanding devastation in the south, and prolonging the war to maintain the threat against the Lebanese people."

News.Az