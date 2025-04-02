Israeli attack on UNRWA clinic in Gaza kills at least 19 - VIDEO

At least 19 people were killed and many others wounded as Israel launched an attack on a UNRWA clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Syria.

Nine children are among the dead, the director of Gaza’s Health Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Since dawn, Israeli attacks have killed at least 21 people across Gaza – a figure that’s expected to rise during this spate of strikes.

The Israeli army confirmed its attack on the UNRWA clinic in Jabalia saying it targeted a command-and-control centre for Hamas.

