Israeli drone targets car in Southern town, Hezbollah figure reported as target - VIDEO

Lebanese outlets say Israel carried out a drone strike today in the southern town of Doueir, reportedly targeting a vehicle. Israeli officials have not yet commented.

Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reports the strike was aimed at senior Hezbollah figure Mohammad Ali Hadid — a commander said to have survived a previous assassination attempt just a day earlier. His condition following today’s reported strike remains unclear, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The claimed attack comes amid rising tensions along the Lebanon-Israel frontier, despite a ceasefire reached in November 2024. Since then, Israel says it has killed more than 330 Hezbollah operatives in targeted strikes and raids across southern Lebanon. The IDF also reports striking hundreds of Hezbollah sites and carrying out over 1,000 ground operations in response to continued violations by the group.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces appear to have intensified pressure on Hezbollah positions, even as political leaders in the region warn of the risk of a wider conflict.

This is a developing story.

News.Az