Israeli forces raid Nablus as settlers burn mosque in West Bank

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A wave of violence swept through the occupied West Bank this morning as Israeli settlers and military forces carried out a series of coordinated raids and attacks on Palestinian communities.

The most severe damage occurred in the town of Jibiya, located near Ramallah. Settlers reportedly stormed the area, setting fire to several Palestinian-owned vehicles and a local mosque. Similar scenes of vandalism played out in the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, where settlers targeted private homes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Simultaneously, Israeli military forces entered the city of Nablus, conducting home raids that resulted in at least one arrest. These latest incidents highlight the volatile environment in the region, as residents face the dual pressure of military operations and increasing property destruction by settler groups.

News.Az