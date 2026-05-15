Gaza hunger crisis deepens as aid falls and funding dries up

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A worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza is leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced people dependent on irregular charity kitchens as food aid declines sharply and funding gaps widen, according to reports from the ground.

Community kitchens, known locally as takaya, have become the last reliable source of food for many residents, serving basic meals such as lentils, beans and pasta only once or twice a week, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Aid deliveries have reportedly fallen by around 37%, while only about 10% of required humanitarian funding has been secured. Around 1.6 million people in Gaza are now facing high levels of acute food insecurity, according to UN-backed assessments.

Elderly and displaced residents describe long queues and worsening shortages, with staples like bread becoming more expensive and difficult to obtain. Some say they rely entirely on charity meals, while others report skipping meals due to lack of variety and insufficient access to food supplies.

Humanitarian agencies warn that reduced crossings, logistical disruptions and security constraints have significantly cut aid flows. The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has also reported interference in distribution networks and other operational challenges affecting delivery inside Gaza.

UN agencies including the World Food Programme, UNICEF, FAO and WHO say malnutrition rates among children are rising sharply, with more than 100,000 under-fives projected to suffer acute malnutrition. They warn that without sustained funding and improved access, recent humanitarian gains could quickly be reversed, pushing the territory closer to famine conditions.

News.Az