Israeli forces raid Nablus Old City in West Bank

At dawn on Saturday, Israeli forces stormed the Old City of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said multiple Israeli patrols conducted raids in the area, with infantry units deployed throughout the narrow alleys of the Old City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

No further details about arrests or casualties have been released so far, and the situation remains tense as residents reported a heavy military presence in the city.

