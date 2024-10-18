Israeli military issues urgent evacuation orders for over 20 villages in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued urgent evacuation orders for more than 20 villages in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that residents of the villages listed must leave "immediately and move to the north of the Awali River", News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He also warned that residents are "prohibited from going south" and that doing so "could be dangerous to your life".Lebanon has endured weeks of aerial bombardment that Lebanese authorities say has killed more than 2,300 people and forced more than 1.2 million to flee their homes.

News.Az