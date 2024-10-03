Israeli military strikes arms depot in Syria’s Lattakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly targeted a weapons depot near the Syrian port city of Lattakia overnight.

Syrian air defenses attempted to intercept targets over the sea in the Lattakia area, News.Az reports, citing Syrian media. The station later noted that firefighters were deployed to extinguish a fire in the coastal city of Jableh, located just south of Lattakia.Reports indicated that the strike was aimed at a weapons depot.The IDF has recently reaffirmed its commitment to thwarting all weapons shipments from Iran to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, which are frequently transported through Syria.

News.Az