Israeli military targets Hezbollah naval base, weapons depot in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has launched strikes on a central base of Hezbollah’s naval forces in Beirut, targeting the group's weapons storage facilities and command centers in the Lebanese capital, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"The IAF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terror targets in Beirut," the IDF said in a statement. "Among the targets in Beirut was a central base of Hezbollah's Naval Unit, where Hezbollah stored military speed boats, and a training center," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "The Naval Unit's speed boats were intended to be used in attacks on Israeli Navy vessels and against naval and strategic targets within Israel's territorial waters," the Israeli military added.Some of the targets were located underground, the Israeli army specified.According to the IDF, "prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing precise and advanced warnings to civilians in the area."

News.Az