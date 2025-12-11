Israeli MPs cancel Georgia trip over attack alert row

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Israeli lawmakers has cancelled their planned visit to Georgia for the upcoming Israel Week conference, citing alleged warnings of a possible terrorist attack. But Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) says no such threat ever existed.

Israeli media reported that the Knesset’s parliamentary security unit instructed MPs to stay home, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

‘A security assessment was conducted before travel, and details cannot be expanded for security reasons,’ the Knesset Guard said, according to Israel National News.

However, Georgia’s SSG issued a firm denial on Thursday, stating that neither Georgian nor Israeli intelligence had received information about any imminent attack.

‘We are in contact with Israeli intelligence, who were surprised by the misinformation being circulated,’ the agency said, urging Georgian media to avoid spreading unverified claims.

Itsik Moshe, head of the Israel–Georgia Business Chamber and organiser of the conference, said the event aimed to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. He highlighted Israel’s growing economic impact in Georgia, projecting up to $1 billion annually by 2030, largely driven by tourism and real estate investment.

Moshe also referenced a 2022 assassination attempt allegedly orchestrated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Georgia says it successfully foiled.

News.Az