Israeli PM: Azerbaijan model of inter-faith, multicultural harmony

Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and Azerbaijan,” said the Israeli prime minister in his letter. “Israel is proud to have been one of the first nations to recognize the independent Republic of Azerbaijan. In the quarter century since, our countries have built a solid relationship based on genuine friendship between the Jewish and Azerbaijani peoples.”

“Azerbaijan is a model of inter-faith and multicultural harmony in an area fraught with religious and ethnic rivalries,” he noted. “Like you, Israel is a beacon of stability and tolerance in an unstable region. Despite the challenges we face, we have both succeeded in creating thriving economies and vibrant, prosperous and peace-seeking societies.”

“I will never forget the incredibly warm and gracious hospitality you afforded me, my wife and our entire delegation in Baku last December,” he said. “I believe that the visit greatly contributed to the further expansion of our bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas. The four economic agreements we signed will only help us advance our shared goal of an even stronger partnership.”

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with you in the years ahead and I hope to have the opportunity to welcome you to Israel soon so we can reciprocate your generous hospitality,” added Benjamin Netanyahu.

