Israeli PM Netanyahu heckled by bereaved relatives at Oct. 7 memorial ceremony

At a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem on Sunday, relatives of those killed in last year's 7 October Hamas attacks interrupted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke during a live broadcast.

Netanyahu paused as relatives of those killed shouted that their family members were murdered, while others cried out “Shame on you!”, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The premier restarted his speech after the hecklers were removed from the event.Today marks the Hebrew date of the one year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. About 1,200 people were killed and 251 others taken hostage on 7 October 2023, when Hamas gunmen crossed the border from Gaza.

