Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects Egypt's Gaza truce initiative

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected an initiative proposed by Egypt on Sunday for a short-term cease-fire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the support of most Israeli ministers for the Egyptian proposal, Tel Aviv decided to reject the deal due to opposition from Netanyahu, who emphasized that "negotiations will take place only under fire," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the proposal.“We proposed a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip for two days to exchange four (Israeli) hostages for some (Palestinian) prisoners, and then negotiations would take place over 10 days to turn the cease-fire into a permanent truce,” al-Sisi said during a joint press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Cairo.

