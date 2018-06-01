Israeli PM Netanyahu sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In his letter, Netanyahu congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, APA reports.

“At a time you are celebrating this remarkable historic event, I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan sustainable development, prosperity and success,” he said.

Netanyahu noted that relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are based not only on mutual interests, but also on a deep and lasting friendship which has existed between the two ancient peoples.

“Last year, Israel and Azerbaijan marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our relationships are a unique partnership of Muslims and Jews working together to ensure respect for each other's beliefs and traditions and to ensure a more prosperous and secure future. Our countries cooperate in a number of areas of huge importance to our peoples, from trade and energy to agriculture and counterterrorism,” the Israeli premier said.

“I will never forget my visit to Baku in December 2016 and the warm and beautiful hospitality I was shown. I hope to show you an equal level of hospitality in Jerusalem in the near future,” Netanyahu added.

News.Az

