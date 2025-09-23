Israeli police arrest protesters demanding release of captives outside education minister’s home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli police clashed with demonstrators outside the home of Education Minister Yoav Kisch, as protesters called for the release of captives held in Gaza.

Dozens gathered in Hod HaSharon, a central Israeli city, chanting through megaphones and banging drums. Police moved in to forcibly arrest some protesters, with footage showing at least one demonstrator injured, bleeding from the face and neck, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Activists have staged similar demonstrations outside government ministers’ homes, urging a deal for the safe return of captives. They warned that Israel’s intensified offensive on Gaza puts the captives’ lives at risk.

News.Az