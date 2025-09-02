Israeli President Herzog to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the Vatican on Thursday for talks with Pope Leo XIV, The Times of Israel reported, citing the president’s office.

The visit, initiated by the Holy See, will center on efforts to secure the release of captives held in Gaza, global action against anti-Semitism, and the protection of Christian communities in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Herzog is also scheduled to meet Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and tour the Vatican Library, according to the report.

